Short Interest in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Rises By 8.4%

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,600 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the October 31st total of 317,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 3rd quarter worth $443,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Price Performance

CCU remained flat at $12.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,533. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Increases Dividend

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $824.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.41 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.1146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.22 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

