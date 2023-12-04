Short Interest in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Grows By 7.8%

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.1 days.

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $111.53. 179,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,030. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $82.97 and a fifty-two week high of $138.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. CONMED had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $304.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $140.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $214,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $122,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,450.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $214,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,760.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in CONMED by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in CONMED by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

