Short Interest in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Drops By 11.9%

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Cooper-Standard

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 14.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,039 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 1.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 127,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cooper-Standard by 5.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cooper-Standard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,211. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $314.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.85. Cooper-Standard has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $736.04 million for the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 8.42%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company offers sealing systems, including obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, and frameless systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.