Short Interest in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Drops By 8.2%

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 6,360,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Crescent Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CRGY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,237. Crescent Energy has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.26.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $642.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRGY. Stephens started coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Crescent Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brandi Kendall bought 9,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,956.43. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,866.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David C. Rockecharlie purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $30,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,225. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,091 shares of company stock valued at $268,815. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 77,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 27,010 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Crescent Energy by 3.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 124,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Crescent Energy by 109.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 64,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 33,513 shares during the period. 53.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, and Mid-Con in the United States.

