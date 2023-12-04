Short Interest in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Rises By 9.4%

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

CSGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.83.

CSGS traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $52.63. 462,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,477. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $266.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that CSG Systems International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 775,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,896,000 after buying an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $477,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in CSG Systems International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 20,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

