Short Interest in CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW) Increases By 10.2%

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CXApp Stock Performance

CXApp stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,753. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. CXApp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.57.

Institutional Trading of CXApp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXAIW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CXApp by 117.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,472 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CXApp by 928.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 639,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 577,124 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CXApp by 796.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 318,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CXApp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000.

About CXApp

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

