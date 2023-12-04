Short Interest in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Rises By 12.8%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the October 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 3,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.73, for a total transaction of $1,857,644.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,503,825.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.00.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $690.34. The company had a trading volume of 160,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,737. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.01. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $361.62 and a one year high of $698.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

