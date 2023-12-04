Short Interest in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Drops By 12.3%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 11,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Devon Energy by 21.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 67,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 183,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,307,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Devon Energy by 201.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 615.7% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $44.68. 6,664,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,905,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.