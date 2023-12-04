Short Interest in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Increases By 10.3%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 20.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 28.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digimarc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Digimarc alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DMRC

Digimarc Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMRC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 97,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,021. The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a PE ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 1.41. Digimarc has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Digimarc

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Digimarc by 165.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Digimarc by 532.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.