Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Increases By 9.0%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.6 days. Currently, 15.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 55.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 425.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 52.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 352.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

DDS traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $364.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,918. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $272.58 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.47.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. Dillard’s had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.96 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 40.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 2.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dillard’s

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.