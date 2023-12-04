Short Interest in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Increases By 10.8%

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the October 31st total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.62. The stock had a trading volume of 147,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,674. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $67.44 and a 52 week high of $91.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $1,492,117.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $1,492,117.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,242.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $3,828,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,339.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,435,000 after buying an additional 99,453 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after acquiring an additional 523,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $265,067,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,994,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

