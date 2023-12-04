Short Interest in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Declines By 12.2%

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 31st total of 490,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.90. The company had a trading volume of 58,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,801. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. Dorchester Minerals has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $33.18.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 69.48% and a return on equity of 63.65%. The business had revenue of $42.59 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.70%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.55%.

In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.12 per share, for a total transaction of $225,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,101.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $124,817.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,556.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 136.3% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 141,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 94,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. 20.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

