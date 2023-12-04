Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Declines By 13.9%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock remained flat at $13.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 29,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.10. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $14.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.0932 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

