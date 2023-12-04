Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Declines By 6.0%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Edify Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of EACPW stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,683. Edify Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.
About Edify Acquisition
