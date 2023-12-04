Short Interest in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Decreases By 5.4%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 16,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Citigroup raised Editas Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Editas Medicine from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Editas Medicine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

Editas Medicine stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.55.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 54.24% and a negative net margin of 792.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1171.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Editas Medicine will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10; autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and EDIT-301, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

