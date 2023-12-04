Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Decreases By 5.6%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Richard A. Kayne acquired 154,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.24 per share, for a total transaction of $37,161.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,251,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EIGR opened at $0.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $4.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million during the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 590.80% and a negative return on equity of 332.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

Further Reading

