Short Interest in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Increases By 13.8%

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 247,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Employers during the third quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 1,163.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Employers Price Performance

NYSE:EIG opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $991.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44. Employers has a 1-year low of $35.43 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Employers had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Employers will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Featured Stories

