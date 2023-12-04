Short Interest in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Declines By 5.6%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 17,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Energy Focus Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $1.65 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The company has a market cap of $7.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.01.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 144.32% and a negative return on equity of 243.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Focus will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Further Reading

