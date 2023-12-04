Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expands By 7.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.
NYSE EPAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,632. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
