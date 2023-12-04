Short Interest in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expands By 7.6%

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 539,100 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the October 31st total of 501,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 61.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 183.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,632. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $22.94 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.05.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $160.61 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.