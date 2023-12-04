Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Rises By 11.3%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,800 shares, a growth of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ensysce Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ensysce Biosciences stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.35% of Ensysce Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENSC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.91. 49,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,745. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ensysce Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. Ensysce Biosciences had a negative net margin of 401.40% and a negative return on equity of 6,580.48%. The company had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ensysce Biosciences will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ensysce Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ENSC

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.