Short Interest in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Expands By 10.6%

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 180,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envela

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envela by 1,045.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 205,373 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Envela by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 159,612 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Envela by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 1st quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Envela by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares during the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Envela Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.64. 14,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,767. Envela has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $123.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.36 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 25.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envela will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envela Company Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

