Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Declines By 5.9%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 7,760,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 89.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 558.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of EQNR traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $30.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.98. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 27.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous — dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

