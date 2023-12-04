Short Interest in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Rises By 9.3%

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everi by 60.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Everi by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Everi by 11.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,755. The company has a market capitalization of $930.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Everi has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. The company had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

