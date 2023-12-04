Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Rises By 8.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.9 days.

Fanuc Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FANUF opened at C$26.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.93. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.94.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

