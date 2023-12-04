Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Rises By 8.2%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,299,700 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 1,200,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 324.9 days.
Fanuc Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FANUF opened at C$26.93 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.93. Fanuc has a 12-month low of C$24.10 and a 12-month high of C$37.94.
About Fanuc
