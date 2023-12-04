Short Interest in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Increases By 13.4%

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the October 31st total of 164,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Community Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCBC. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 527.6% during the second quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 137,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,560,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,989 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 572.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,127,000 after acquiring an additional 54,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 801,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,266 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Community Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FCBC stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.55. First Community Bankshares has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $37.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14.

First Community Bankshares Announces Dividend

First Community Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FCBC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $42.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.42 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 29.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Bankshares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Stories

