Short Interest in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expands By 12.9%

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 2,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Five9 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Five9

Five9 Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.88. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $230.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Five9 by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.