Short Interest in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Expands By 11.5%

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 31st total of 5,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Fluor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,807,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,546,000 after acquiring an additional 243,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,325,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $512,821,000 after buying an additional 1,137,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after acquiring an additional 210,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fluor by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,581,000 after purchasing an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,807,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,298,000 after buying an additional 704,010 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. UBS Group upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

Fluor Price Performance

FLR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.15. Fluor has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

