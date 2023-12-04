Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 12.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Forward Air Stock Up 0.4 %

FWRD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. 68,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

