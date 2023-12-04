Short Interest in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Decreases By 12.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 530,700 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the October 31st total of 607,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

FWRD stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.84. 68,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,100. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

