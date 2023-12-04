Short Interest in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Declines By 8.1%

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the October 31st total of 16,840,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Activity at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in FOX by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in FOX by 0.4% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in FOX by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXA. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,336,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,261. FOX has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Articles

