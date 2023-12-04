Short Interest in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Decreases By 11.8%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the October 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 731,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Frontdoor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000.

Frontdoor Trading Up 0.7 %

FTDR traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,392. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.81. Frontdoor has a 1 year low of $19.06 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 162.33%. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Frontdoor will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

