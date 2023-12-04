Short Interest in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Increases By 9.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 31st total of 449,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK remained flat at $1.07 during midday trading on Monday. 6,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,412. The company has a market cap of $32.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 4.11. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fuel Tech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTEK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 107.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

