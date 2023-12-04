Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Drops By 5.8%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the October 31st total of 12,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $65.02. 1,990,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,784,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

