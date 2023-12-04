Short Interest in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Expands By 13.2%

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,340,000 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the October 31st total of 28,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.33. 14,463,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,140,037. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $43.63.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.