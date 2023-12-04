Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Drops By 7.4%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,376,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 4,726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.7 days.
Genscript Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of GNNSF stock remained flat at C$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47.
Genscript Biotech Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Genscript Biotech
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Genscript Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genscript Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.