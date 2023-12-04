Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Drops By 7.4%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,376,100 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the October 31st total of 4,726,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.7 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of GNNSF stock remained flat at C$3.20 during trading hours on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 52 week low of C$2.12 and a 52 week high of C$3.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.47.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

