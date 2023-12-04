Short Interest in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Rises By 12.3%

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

GSL stock opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.65.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.42 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 8.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

