Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Expands By 10.2%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,048,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 95,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,532. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.

Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

