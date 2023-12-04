Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Expands By 10.2%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,036,400 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the October 31st total of 940,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,048,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Global Tech Industries Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of GTII traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 95,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,532. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77.
Global Tech Industries Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Tech Industries Group
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Mega merger in the works? Humana, Cigna explore big deal
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/27 – 12/1
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.