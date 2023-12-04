Short Interest in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Drops By 6.7%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the October 31st total of 35,610,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Monroe III purchased 5,080,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,722,232.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 880,621,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,338,544,113.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globalstar during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Price Performance

About Globalstar

Shares of Globalstar stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,925,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,322,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.53.

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Featured Articles

