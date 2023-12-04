Short Interest in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Drops By 6.0%

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $83,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 4.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 263.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,358,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $830.80 million, a PE ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 1.70. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Increases Dividend

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.37 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’s previous — dividend of $0.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.30 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $3.10 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

