Short Interest in Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) Drops By 19.5%

Gold Reserve Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gold Reserve Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDRZF traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $2.50. 17,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,883. Gold Reserve has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market cap of $248.88 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Gold Reserve alerts:

Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

About Gold Reserve

Gold Reserve Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in evaluating, acquiring, exploring, and developing mining projects. It primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera project that holds gold, copper, silver, and other strategic mineral rights comprising an area of approximately 18,950 hectares located in Bolivar, Venezuela.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Reserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.