Short Interest in Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Declines By 9.7%

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 184,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. 17,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,290. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.48. Golden Matrix Group has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Golden Matrix Group Company Profile

Golden Matrix Group ( NASDAQ:GMGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million during the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%.

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region and Europe. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.