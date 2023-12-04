Short Interest in Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Decreases By 10.6%

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, a decrease of 10.6% from the October 31st total of 113,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GDDFF remained flat at $0.24 during midday trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.

Goodfood Market Company Profile

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

