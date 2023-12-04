Short Interest in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW) Drops By 9.7%

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHIXW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $1,380,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $437,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter worth $468,000.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $0.11 during trading hours on Monday. 5,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,295. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Gores Holdings IX has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

