Short Interest in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Expands By 13.1%

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the October 31st total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Granite Construction Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GVA traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $47.15. 29,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.97 and a beta of 1.45. Granite Construction has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average of $40.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Granite Construction will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.61%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GVA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Granite Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Granite Construction

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Granite Construction by 15.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 53.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,422,000 after acquiring an additional 47,937 shares during the last quarter.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

