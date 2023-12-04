Short Interest in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Declines By 10.3%

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,520,000 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the October 31st total of 7,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 977,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:GO traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.16. 767,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $29.95. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total value of $59,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,000 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 120.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.38.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

