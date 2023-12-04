Short Interest in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Declines By 10.9%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the October 31st total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 970,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at GrowGeneration

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,183,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Institutional Trading of GrowGeneration

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 158.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Price Performance

GRWG stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $3.00. 733,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,056. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.08.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.