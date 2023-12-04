Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 9.4%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.64.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 6.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 425,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 26,262 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

