Short Interest in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Grows By 9.4%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 978,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance
Shares of GGAL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $18.64.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
Featured Articles
