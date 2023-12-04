Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Rises By 11.1%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
GCAAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.
