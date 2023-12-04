Short Interest in Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Rises By 11.1%

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the October 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GCAAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GCAAF

Guardian Capital Group Price Performance

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS GCAAF traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192. Guardian Capital Group has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $33.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.15.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the Untied States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Investment Management, Wealth Management, and Corporate Activities and Investment segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.