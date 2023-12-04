Short Interest in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rises By 12.1%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,160,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 8,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.18 on Monday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

HLIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

