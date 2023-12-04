Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Drops By 12.0%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the October 31st total of 260,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSTM shares. TheStreet raised HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 38,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,543. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $23.21. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.36.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. HealthStream had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 46.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HealthStream by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HealthStream by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in HealthStream by 5.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation, training, account management services.

