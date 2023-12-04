Short Interest in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Declines By 11.2%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

HPKEW stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $8.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Institutional Trading of HighPeak Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 696,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 276,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in HighPeak Energy by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period.

About HighPeak Energy

highpeak energy, inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the united states. its primary assets are located in howard county of the midland basin, texas. the company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in fort worth, texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.